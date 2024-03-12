Case against 3 govt schoolteachers in Chhattisgarh for molesting students

Narayanpur, Mar 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against three teachers of a government-run school in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district for allegedly molesting girl students, police said.

As per preliminary information, the women and child development department's child welfare committee in the district had received a complaint about alleged molestation of some girl students of a government middle school by teachers, a police official said.

Subsequently, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the department visited the school and recorded the statements of students during which five to six of them, all minors, accused three teachers of molesting them, he said.

Based on the DCPU's report, three teachers were booked by Edka police under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

An investigation was underway, the police official added. PTI COR TKP RSY GK