Case against 3 guards of Nashik temple for manhandling 2 devotees

Nashik, Jun 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against three security guards deployed at a famous temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district for allegedly manhandling two devotees, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at the Trimbakeshwar temple, which has been witnessing huge crowds of devotees in view of the long weekend this time, they said.

A 60-year-old woman in her police complaint alleged that a security guard pushed her son and abused him while he was paying obeisance to the deity at the temple.

Later, some guards came outside the temple and allegedly abused her and her son.

The woman alleged she fell down some steps and received a head injury.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), an official from the Trimbakeshwar police station said. PTI COR GK