Case against 3 persons for `cheating' business partner of Rs 25 crore

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has started an investigation into a case where a businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 25.42 crore by his three partners, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Talha Abbas Mukhi, Amir Talha Mukhi and Adil Talha Mukhi.

No arrest has been made in the case.

They allegedly promised to run his company under a 25-year partnership contract and persuaded him to spend Rs 25.42 crore on renovation and other works at Hotel Fountain City in neighbouring Vasai between August 2023 and 2024, the official said.

The accused, however, allegedly failed to fulfill their commitment or return the money, following which the businessman lodged a complaint at Parksite Police Station under relevant sections of BNS.

The case was on Thursday transferred to the EOW for further investigation, the official said. PTI DC KRK