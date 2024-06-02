Case against 4 persons for bid to kill man in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly attempting to kill a 25-year-old man after a dispute in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The victim, who worked at a dairy products company in Turbhe area, was going to his residence on Friday night when the accused met him.

One of the accused demanded Rs 100 from the victim for food which he refused to give, the official from Turbhe police station said.

The person got annoyed and he and three others allegedly attacked the man with a huge stone and an iron rod, he said.

The victim was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the police said.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police on Saturday registered a case against four persons under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), the official said. PTI COR GK