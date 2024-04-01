Case against 4 persons for illegal transportation of cows in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons on charges of illegally transporting cows in an inhumane manner in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Monday.

A local hotel owner on Sunday intercepted a tempo on Taloja MIDC road while eight cows were being taken in the vehicle towards neighbouring Mumbai by the accused.

The cows were crammed inside the tempo and were being transported without proper permit, food and other essential requirements, an official from Taloja police station said.

Later, four more cows were found kept in deplorable conditions at a premises of the four accused in Taloja, he said.

Based on the hotel owner's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the four persons under provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. PTI COR GK