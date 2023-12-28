Case against 4 persons in Thane for cheating doctor of Rs 1.54 crore

Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four persons, including two doctors, for allegedly cheating a woman doctor of Rs 1.54 crore under the pretext of arranging funds for a hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The victim and the accused were partners in a healthcare company.

In May 2021, the accused informed the victim that a hospital in Bhiwandi area which their company was managing was running into losses and asked her take a loan in her husband's name for managing operations of the medical facility.

The victim then took a loan of Rs 1,94,23,180 in her husband's name from a cooperative bank here and the sum was deposited into the account of the healthcare firm, the official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said quoting her complaint.

Advertisment

However, the accused allegedly misappropriated an amount of Rs 1,54,17,500 from it and utilised it for their benefits without the victim's knowledge, the complaint mentioned.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the four persons under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK