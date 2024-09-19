Case against 5 persons for forging death certificate, will of education baron

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against five persons for allegedly forging the death certificate and will of an education baron from Maharashtra's Thane district to acquire his property, an official said on Thursday.

Shivajirao Jondhale, who had set up a number of educational institutions, died in April this year due to an ailment, police said.

According to a complaint by his son Sagar Shivajirao Jondhale, the accused allegedly collaborated to forge his father's death certificate and will and submitted them to the Bombay High Court in May for probate, with the intention of illegally acquiring his property.

Based on the complaint, the Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli registered the First Information Report (FIR) on September 15 against five persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK