Case against 5 persons for raping minor girl in Thane

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) Police have registered a case against five men for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Gauralpada in Aghai village of Shahapur taluka before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival last month, the police official said.

As per the FIR, the girl did not specify the date of the offence.

The accused took the girl to an isolated place at a ground where they allegedly raped her, the official said.

The victim filed a complaint on Wednesday following which the Shahapur police registered a case against five persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK