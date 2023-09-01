Case against 7 Assam Police personnel for demanding money: DGP

Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) A criminal case against seven Assam Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two sub-inspectors (SI), has been registered following allegations that they had demanded money, a top official said on Friday.

All the accused have been brought to CID police station here, where the case was registered, for further action, he added.

DGP GP Singh wrote on X that the police headquarters had received a complaint that some officers of Bajali district had demanded money in August first week.

Later, the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption was directed to lay a trap but they couldn’t succeed as the officers were careful, he said.

"However, complaint was found to be prima facie true. On the basis of this, a criminal case has been registered on August 31st at @AssamCid,” Singh wrote.

Among those against whom the case has been registered are Puskal Gogoi, DSP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, officer in-charge of Patacharkuchi police station, and SI (P) Debajit Giri, in-charge of Bhawanipur outpost under Patacharkuchi police station.

Assistant SI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi police station, Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Gayatri Sonowal, the then-additional SP (HQ), Bajali, Deepjoy Roy, driver to SP Bajali, and Nabir Ahmed, part time driver of SP, Bajali, are also among the accused.

They have been brought to CID police station for necessary action, Singh said.

"Further lawful action is being taken. As always, we remain committed to relentless, ruthless action against corrupt practices," the DGP added.

Reacting to the case, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said action against more police personnel is likely by Friday evening.

"Many more personnel will be closed to their reserve and transfer orders for many will be issued by evening. A special case has been registered at CID and on basis of it, arrests of police personnel could also happen," he said.

He said police have to "change its character" and not be abusive towards the public, with the DGP repeatedly urging his officials to toe the line.

"If we get complaints about abusing the public and it is proven to be correct, the DGP has been given full authority to take action," Sarma added. PTI SSG SSG MNB