Case against actor Ajaz Khan in Indore for 'objectionable' video over death of gangster

Indore, Sep 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly promoting enmity between communities by uploading an "objectionable" video on a social media platform on the death of Indore's notorious gangster Salman Lala, a police official said on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the Khan was booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity), 223 (disobeying orders lawfully promulgated by public servants), 353 (1) (b) and 353 (1) (c) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint lodged by local resident Irshad Hakim.

Khan, who earlier appeared in 'Bigg Boss 7' reality show, had shared his own video on his Instagram account through 'Story', a feature in which content like photos, videos and text is shown for just 24 hours and then disappears automatically, about the death of gangster Salman Lala, the official said, quoting the complaint.

In this video, which is being widely circulated on social media, Khan allegedly said objectionable things that spread hatred and enmity between two communities, he said.

Dandotiya said the police have launched an investigation into the case.

The police are sending an e-mail to Instagram's parent company Meta, asking it to analyse the content of the 44-year-old actor's account on this social media platform, and take appropriate action, he said.

The police had arrested four persons in a case related to drug trade in Indore by laying siege on the bypass road of Sehore last month. While gangster Lala fled from the spot, his body was later found in a pond, the crime branch official said.

Lala's family members have accused the police of killing him in their custody, and claimed that he even had the experience of swimming in the sea. However, Dandotiya dismissed their claims as baseless.

"Lala's death appears to have been caused by drowning in the pond. A committee of doctors at a government hospital in Bhopal had conducted a post-mortem and the process was videographed to ensure transparency," he said.

The Sehore police are investigating Lala's death and if his family has any objection, they can record their statement with the police, Dandotiya said.

According to the police, Lala had 32 cases registered against him for serious crimes.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with posts glorifying the gangster while questioning the police's claim of Lala's death by drowning in a pond.

Dandotiya said, "Social media accounts spreading rumours by making misleading and objectionable propaganda about Lala's death are being identified. So far, a total of 90 such accounts have been identified, against which appropriate legal action is being taken. After Lala's death, many fake accounts have also been created in his name." The social media account of a minor girl in the city was hacked and a reel in support of Lala was posted on it, he said, adding that the police were investigating the matter.