Case against Ahmednagar municipal commissioner for `demanding bribe'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), June 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jalna police in Maharashtra on Thursday registered an FIR against the Ahmednagar municipal commissioner for allegedly asking for a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through his personal assistant.

A 41-year-old local resident had applied online on June 18 for permission to carry out construction on his land, said an ACB release.

Commissioner Pankaj Jawale allegedly asked for Rs 9.30 lakh through his PA Shridhar Deshpande for clearing the application, and later agreed to take Rs 8 lakh, he claimed in his complaint to the ACB on June 19.

The ACB found in its preliminary probe that Jawale had "encouraged" Deshpande to demand bribe, the release said.

Accordingly, a First Information Report under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Tofkhana police station in Ahmednagar city against both Jawale and his PA.

Both the accused were on leave and had not been arrested yet, said a local police official. PTI AW KRK