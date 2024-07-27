Case against autorickshaw driver for sexually abusing boy

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai are on the lookout for an autorickshaw driver for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in his vehicle when the minor was returning home, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on July 23, he said.

The victim, a Class 9 student residing at Mulund in Mumbai, visited Kalwa to attend his swimming classes. While returning home alone around 9.45 pm in an autorickshaw, its driver stopped the vehicle near Vitava petrol pump and sexually abused him, sub-inspector Rajendra Chitte of Rabale police station said.

His act left the boy shocked and he later told his parents about it. After that, all of them approached the police and lodged a complaint against the driver, he said.

A case under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and efforts to nab the driver were on, the official said. PTI COR NP