Case against Bajrang Dal leader for `objectionable' remarks

Nagpur, Dec 3 (PTI) A First Information Report was registered here on Tuesday against a Bajrang Dal leader for allegedly making an objectionable statement about the Muslim community, police said.

The case for `hurting religious sentiments' was registered against Kamal Haryani, Nagpur city convenor of the right-wing organisation, at Gittikhadan police station. No arrest has been made, an official said.

A march was taken out on Sunday from Awasthi Chowk to Jwala Mandir in the city under the banner of `Yuva Sanatan Shankhnaad' to protest against the violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Haryani made some comments while talking to a local YouTube channel during the protest march. The video went viral, prompting Muslim leaders in the city to meet Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne on Monday and demand action against him.

Further probe was on, police said. PTI COR KRK