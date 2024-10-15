Case against BJP leader for threatening woman official

Bhopal, Oct 15 (PTI) A case was registered here on Tuesday against a local BJP leader for allegedly threatening a woman government official when an illegal water connection from a canal was being closed.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against former city corporator Kamta Patidar and some unidentified men on a complaint lodged by Sub Divisional Officer of Water Resource Department Ravyaneeta Jain at Katara police station.

Patidar and his associates allegedly threatened Water Resource Department employees when they were closing a channel that drew water illegally from a canal, police station in-charge Brijendra Nigam told PTI.

Patidar allegedly also pulled out the keys of the JCB machine deployed at the site, he said.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 296 (obscene act) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation).

No arrest has been made so far, Nigam said.

When contacted, Bhopal district BJP president Sumit Pachouri said Patidar was a former corporator of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

The incident has been brought to the notice of senior leaders who will take further action, he said, adding that such behaviour is not permissible in public life. PTI ADU KRK