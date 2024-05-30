Case against builders, others for cheating customers of Rs 3.5 crore in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 30 (PTI) The Nagpur police have registered a case against three persons associated with a real estate company and some staffers of a cooperative bank for allegedly cheating customers of Rs 3.5 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Two of the accused, associated with the real estate firm, had availed a loan of Rs 5 crore from a branch of the cooperative bank at Dev Nagar Maharashtra's Nagpur city for the construction of an apartment complex in New Somalwada area, they said.

A 47-year-old person, who is into furniture business, entered into an agreement with the builder in 2016 to purchase a shop in the complex for Rs 20 lakh.

He gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the builder and availed a loan of Rs 15 lakh from a public sector bank, officials from Bajaj Nagar police station said.

He was issued a Demand Draft by the lender in favour of the cooperative bank which allegedly credited it to the personal account of one of the then directors of the building company, they said.

The cheques of 14 other borrowers of Rs 3,44,20,000 were also deposited into the personal current accounts of the accused, the police said.

The customers later received default notices from the lender despite having paid their loan instalments.

The furniture businessman recently filed a complaint in this connection at the Bajaj Nagar police station here.

After an investigation, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery, the officials said. PTI COR GK