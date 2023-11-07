Case against cash management firm employee for misappropriating funds worth Rs 3 lakh

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against a 30-year-old employee of a cash management company for allegedly misappropriating funds worth more than Rs 3 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was given the task of filling cash in bank ATMs, keeping its record and solving technical problems in the cash vending machines, the official from Kharghar police station said.

Between September 22 and October 4 last year, the accused allegedly tampered with a cassette of an ATM of a bank branch in Kharghar area and misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 3,05,700, he said.

During the inspection and reconciliation of funds, the fraud came to light and a bank employee filed a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), the official said. PTI COR GK