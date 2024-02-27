Case against company for giving fake bank guarantees of Rs 1 crore to civic body

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) A case has been registered against a representative of a company in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly giving fake bank guarantees of more than Rs 1 crore to the Panvel Municipal Corporation for securing contracts of maintenance projects, police said on Tuesday.

Between November 17, 2022 and February 26, 2024, the engineering company was awarded contracts for the maintenance, repair and renovation of all public toilets within the Panvel Municipal Corporation limits and for the repair and renovation of sewage pipelines in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, an official from Panvel town police station said.

The contracts required the company to furnish bank guarantees of Rs 1,32,63,229. During verification by the civic body, the bank guarantees were found to be fake, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the civic body's sanitation department chief, a case was registered on Monday against the company's representative under various Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and forgery, he said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK