Case against cop for disproportionate assets of Rs 3.4 crore

Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against a police officer in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets of Rs 3.48 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted an inquiry into the finances of the accused from December 2013 to October 2024.

It was found he acquired assets of Rs 3,48,40,279, which were allegedly 297 per cent more than his legitimate sources of income for the period, an official from Ulwe police station said.

A case was registered against the accused on Monday under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

The accused was formerly posted as senior inspector at the NRI Sagri police station in Navi Mumbai, as per the FIR, but it does not mention his current status. PTI COR GK