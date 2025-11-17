Case against director Vikram Bhatt for cheating Rajasthan doctor out of over Rs 30 crore

Udaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) A doctor in Udaipur has alleged that he was cheated of over Rs 30 crore after being lured by film director Vikram Bhatt into financing films, including a biopic on his late wife, with promises of earning Rs 200 crore upon their release.

A case of fraud was registered at the Bhupalpura police station against film director Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, a local identified as Dinesh Kataria and six others on November 8.

According to the FIR filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, the accused include film director Vikram Bhatt, his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, from Mumbai, their daughter, Krishna Bhatt, and others.

The doctor claimed he came in contact with Dinesh Kataria through a music group that claimed to have strong links in the Mumbai film industry. He visited a studio in Mumbai in April 2024, where Kataria introduced him to Bhatt.

"The director allegedly assured him that he would handle the entire filmmaking process and asked him to keep sending funds," police said.

Dr Murdia alleged that the fraud involved over Rs 30 crore.

According to the police, a case has been registered under relevant sections, and the matter is under investigation. PTI COR SDA MPL MPL