Case against doctor after woman dies during illegal abortion

Pune, Jul 23 (PTI) A case of culpable homicide has been registered against a Navi Mumbai-based doctor who allegedly conducted an illegal abortion procedure during which a 25-year-old woman died, police said on Tuesday.

A man and his friend -- Gajendra Dagadkhaire and Ravikant Gaikwad -- were arrested earlier in the case for allegedly throwing the woman's body and her two children in the Indrayani river in Pune district.

The pregnant woman died when she was sent by her paramour and main accused, Dagadkhaire, to Thane with his friend Gaikwad for an abortion, said an official of Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

"A doctor from the hospital in Navi Mumbai who performed the abortion and a woman who worked as an agent have been named as accused," he said, adding that there were financial transactions between the accused and the woman to arrange the abortion.

The charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was pressed against the doctor and woman but no arrest has been made, the official added.

The doctor did not inform the police about the woman's death and handed over the body without following the procedure, he said.

On the way back from Navi Mumbai on July 9, Dagadkhaire and Gaikwad allegedly threw the woman's body into the Indrayani river near Talegaon. When her children, aged two and five, started crying, the duo pushed them into the river as well.

The woman had separated from her husband and was in a relationship with Dagadkhaire.

After the woman's mother approached police with a missing person complaint, a probe began. The bodies of the woman and her two children have not been found yet. PTI SPK KRK