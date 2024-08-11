Case against doctor in Navi Mumbai for molesting woman

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a doctor for allegedly molesting a 56-year-old woman after she blamed him for the death of her son during treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Sunday.

The son of the woman, resident of CBD Belapur, died on May 30 this year, the FIR said without specifying its cause and the ailment of the deceased.

The woman had accused the doctor of not giving proper treatment to his son, leading to his death, the official from CBD police station said.

When she questioned the doctor, the latter allegedly abused and molested her, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Saturday against the doctor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman.) 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the police said.

No reason was given for the delay in filing of the complaint. PTI COR GK