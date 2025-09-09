Case against electricity dept officials after man electrocuted in Noida

Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) A case has been filed against electricity department officials after a 27-year-old man was electrocuted while rescuing his niece who came in contact with dangling live wire in Greater Noida's Badalpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The complaint lodged by Dayashankar Mishra, the elder brother of the deceased, at the Badalpur police station alleged that negligence on part of the electricity department led to his brother's death.

A tilted electricity pole caused wires to hang dangerously close to their rented house in Chhapraula village, where the incident occurred, the complaint said.

According to police, the incident took place on August 11. Eleven-year-old Aditi Pandey had been visiting the deceased's house to tie rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, when she came in contact with the low hanging live wire. While attempting to rescue her, Abhishek Mishra too suffered severe electric shock.

Abhishek died while Aditi, who sustained serious burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, a police officer said.

Badalpur Station House Officer Amit Bhadana said that a case has been registered against electricity department officials under Sections 125(B) (rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"The complainant has alleged that the accident occurred because the tilted electricity pole caused the wires to hang dangerously over their house," Bhadana said.