Case against father-son duo for cheating scrap dealer of Rs 46 lakh

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Mumbai police have registered a case against a man and his son for allegedly duping a scrap dealer of more than Rs 46 lakh, an official said.

The Kurla-based victim claimed his father's friend had introduced him to the accused, describing them as scrap businessmen who offered profitable deals.

In 2023, the victim partnered with the accused in a chemical factory scrap deal in Goa wherein he made good profits. With this, the accused gained his trust.

In March 2024, the accused proposed selling air-conditioners' scrap from a seven-star hotel in Pune. The deal was settled at Rs 61 lakh for 595 indoor and 85 outdoor AC units, the official from V B Nagar police station said.

The accused called the victim to Pune to inspect the scrap after which they asked him to make advance payments.

Trusting them, the victim, through his business partner, allegedly transferred Rs 35.58 lakh in multiple instalments into the account of the accused's firm and also gave them Rs 11 lakh in cash, the official said.

However, despite repeated assurances, the scrap was never delivered. The accused kept delaying it, citing issues with the hotel management or demanding more money. Later, the victim was informed that the accused had sold the scrap to someone else, the police said.

When the victim demanded a refund, the accused refused and stopped answering his calls.

Based on his complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions, the official said.