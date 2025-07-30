Case against five companies for suspected fertiliser misuse

Thane, July 30 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against five companies and nine individuals, including management personnel of a chemical firm, for allegedly misusing subsidised agricultural urea for industrial purposes, officials said on Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by the Quality Control Inspector following inspection of the companies located in the Turbhe industrial belt.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that all five companies connived to obtain neem-coated subsidised urea under the pretext of agricultural use, but diverted it for industrial processing, which is strictly prohibited," a police official said.

He stated that the companies and nine individuals allegedly colluded to misuse agricultural subsidies for private industrial gain.

A case was registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, Fertiliser Control Order, and the Fertiliser Movement Control Order.

No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK