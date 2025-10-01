Case against five persons for using fake police vehicle, uniforms for shoot without permission

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A case has been registered here against five persons for allegedly using an SUV designed to look like a police vehicle and wearing fake police uniforms for a shoot without permission, police said on Wednesday.

They were shooting a short film in an area under the jurisdiction of Bangur Nagar police station on Monday, said an official.

Police officer Devendra Thorat saw a parked white Bolero with the Maharashtra Police logo in front of a building. A man in police uniform was standing on its bonnet while a cameraman was filming the scene from an Innova parked nearby.

When Thorat questioned them, a woman named Anjali Chhabra, claiming to be a content creator, admitted that they had no official permission for the shoot. They were filming an awareness video, she claimed.

They were taken to the police station for inquiry and a case was registered, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI ZA KRK