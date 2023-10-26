Case against former office-bearers of Navi Mumbai housing society for cheating, misappropriation of funds

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against several former office-bearers of a housing society in Navi Mumbai on charges of cheating, misappropriation of funds and fabrication of records, police said on Thursday.

The audit of various records of the housing society in Nerul area from its inception on February 17, 1993 till March 2016 revealed many irregularities, an official from Nerul police station said.

Th total misappropriation of funds including loss caused to the government amounted to Rs 39,93,358 the FIR stated.

The housing society management had violated conditions laid down by the CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) while allotment of the land plot (for the residential society), the police said quoting the complaint by an auditor of the state co-operative department.

The management also did not keep proper records of the society, indulged in other irregularities and conducted functioning of the society as per their whims, the complaint alleged.

Following the complaint, a case was registered on Wednesday under relevant sections against 36 named persons and others, the police said. PTI COR GK