Case against former sarpanch for opium cultivation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district against a former village sarpanch for allegedly cultivating opium in his fields.

Accused Samadhan Ughade, a worker of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was absconding, said a police official.

"We received information about opium farming at Dasegaon and conducted a raid. Some 400 kg of opium flowers, worth Rs 72 lakh, were seized, and a First Information Report was registered at Washi police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," he said.

Police are searching for Ughade, the official added. PTI AW KRK