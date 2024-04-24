Case against four persons for forging cheques of govt department

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A case has been registered here against four persons for fraudulently transferring Rs 47.6 lakh from the account of the Maharashtra School Education and Sports department by forging cheques, police said on Wednesday.

The fraud came to light on March 4, and after an enquiry, a case was registered against Namita Bagh, Pramod Singh, Tap Kumar and Jeetan Khatun, an official said.

The fabricated cheques with forged signatures were cleared at Kolkata and Chennai.

The concerned bank on Wednesday compensated, as per the RBI guidelines, the loss caused to the government department by depositing the amount in its account as bank officials had failed to scrutinise the forged cheques, the police official said.

Further probe is underway, he said.