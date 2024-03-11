Case against garment shop owner in Navi Mumbai for sexually harassing customer

Thane, Mar 11 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a garment shop owner in Navi Mumbai on the charge of sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman customer, an official said on Monday.

The victim went to the shop of the 36-year-old accused in Airoli area on March 9.

She was exchanging a garment when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her, the official from Rabale police station said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment).

The accused has been issued a notice to appear before the police whenever required for questioning, the official said. PTI COR GK