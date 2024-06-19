Case against hotelier, his elderly parents for assaulting, torturing his wife

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 46-year-old hotelier from Worli in Mumbai and his elderly parents on the charge of assaulting his wife and mentally torturing her, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim said in her complaint that her husband demanded money from her parents and also suspected her to be having an extra-marital affair, he said.

The 43-year-old woman lodged the complaint against her husband, identified as Prahlad Advani, his 85-year-old father Sundargurdas and mother Menaka (78), on June 13, the police said.

The victim's husband owns and operates a luxury beach resort as part of his hotel and resorts business in Goa, they said.

In her complaint, his wife Shahana said she was subjected to torture between November 2012 to June 12, 2024, following which a case was registered for criminal breach of trust, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult, the police said.

The accused hotelier allegedly assaulted his wife on various occasions and tortured her mentally. He also demanded a wristwatch worth Rs 5 lakh at the time of their wedding, and his wish was fulfilled by her father, the FIR said.

In 2017, the complainant's father had sold his property in Manali, following which Advani and his parents started demanding a share in the proceeds, it said.

As the victim refused to part with her father's property, Advani assaulted her and subjected her to physical and mental torture, it said.

In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband of suspecting her to be having an extra-marital affair. PTI DC NP