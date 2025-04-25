Case against IUML leader in Kerala over reported remarks about Pahalgam terror attack

Kasaragod: A case has been registered against a leader of Indian Union Muslim League in this north Kerala district over his alleged remarks on a TV channel in connection with the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, police said on Friday.

An FIR under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the BNS was lodged against IUML leader Basheer Vellikoth late Thursday night on a complaint by VHP leader Shaji S P, an officer of Hosdurg police station said.

According to the complainant, on April 23 he came across a Facebook post of a TV channel in which Vellikoth was allegedly seen making remarks, in connection with the terrorist attack, that could result in causing a riot.

Police have launched an investigation, the officer said.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on the afternoon of April 22, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.