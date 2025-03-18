Case against local CPI(M) leader in Kerala over 'communal' FB post

Kochi, Mar 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a CPI(M) local area committee secretary in Muvattupuzha for a Facebook post allegedly containing "communal remarks against a particular religious community".

An FIR under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was filed on Monday evening against the CPI(M) leader following complaints by the Welfare Party of India and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), police said on Tuesday.

"The complaints were received yesterday (Monday), and a case was registered the same day," a senior police officer said.

The officer added that an investigation has been launched into the matter.