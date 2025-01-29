Case against madarsa teacher for sexually assaulting minor boy

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy studying at a madarsa in Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim's parents are residents of Shil-Phata area in Thane city, hence they approached the police here following which the case was registered on Tuesday, he said.

The victim studied at the madarsa in Bengaluru between August 2024 and January 2025.

The 22-year-old accused used to call the victim to the guest room in the facility where he allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on multiple occasions, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

The accused also threatened to kill the victim and his father if he informed about the incident to anyone, the official said.

The boy later informed his parents about the offence.

Based on the complaint by the boy's mother, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the accused under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK