Case against man for abetting suicide of woman student in Thane

Thane, May 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man from Jodhpur in Rajasthan for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman student in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The victim, also a native of Rajasthan who resided in Bhayander area here, became friends with the accused after meeting him in Punjab where she had gone to take her pharmacy course exams.

During her stay there, the accused took her to a park and clicked a selfie with her. He later morphed the photo by superimposing the image of a 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) on her neck and told her she was now married to him, the official from Navghar police station said.

The man also blackmailed her, made advances towards her and threatened that if she failed to meet his demands, he would post the picture online.

The woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house here on December 24, 2023, the official said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death.

Later, based on a complaint by the victim's brother, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

The FIR did not specify the reason for delay in filing of the complaint. PTI COR GK