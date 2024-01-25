Case against man for beating up railway pointsman in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 25 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly beating up a 31-year-old railway pointsman after a rail crossing gate was closed when he arrived there in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim was on duty at the railway crossing in Boisar area.

He was closing the gate for an approaching train when the 45-year-old accused arrived there on a two-wheeler and got agitated at the gate being closed, the official from Government Railway Police (GRP) in Palghar said quoting the victim's complaint.

The accused then entered the victim's cabin, got into an argument and assaulted the victim, injuring him, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the GRP registered the case on Tuesday against the accused under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. PTI COR GK