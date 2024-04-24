Case against man for fire at neighbour's house in Thane

Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man on charges of negligence while bursting firecrackers which led to a blaze in a house located near his residence in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening during a wedding celebration at the man's residence located in a building in Ambernath area.

The accused allegedly burst firecrackers in the compound of his building. One of the lit crackers fell in the balcony of a house located opposite to the building, leading to a fire in the balcony, the official from Ambernath police station said.

The fire damaged grilles and some other materials in that house, he said.

Based on a complaint by a resident of the fire-affected house, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), the official said, adding that a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK