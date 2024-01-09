Case against man for harassing woman in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly harassing a 29-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai and seeking sexual favours from her, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman's husband took a loan of Rs 4.79 lakh from the 28-year-old accused in March 2021. Between July 2021 and December 2022, the couple repaid the loan amount.

Even as the loan amount was returned, the accused began to threaten the woman, her husband and son, the official from Rabale police station said.

The accused also went to the woman's residence in Ghansoli area where he allegedly abused her and demanded sexual favours from her, he said.

He also coerced the couple into paying him an additional sum of Rs 4,96,500, as per the victim's complaint.

After facing the harassment for about one year, the victim approached the police.

A case was registered on Monday against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 386 (extortion), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK