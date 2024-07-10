Case against man for killing two puppies in Thane

Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a housing society's cleaner for allegedly killing two puppies and dumping the carcasses in a drain in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The two-month-old canines were pooping in the society located in Mumbra area and dirtying the premises, he said on Tuesday.

On July 4, the cleaner allegedly killed them and threw the carcasses in a drain located nearby, the official from Mumbra police station said without elaborating.

A foul smell later started emanating from the drain and when it was checked on Monday, the carcasses were found in it, he said.

Following a complaint by a member of the housing society, a case was registered on Monday against the cleaner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he added. PTI COR GK