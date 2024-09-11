Case against man for molesting minor girl in Thane

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) A man allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl outside her residence in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl was playing outside her house in Chitalsar Manpada area.

The 24-year-old accused approached the girl under some pretext, grabbed her hand and touched her inappropriately, an official said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the accused at Kapurbawdi police station under section 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe her) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. PTI COR GK