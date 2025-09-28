Case against man for Rs 5 lakh power theft in Thane

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly stealing electricity and causing a loss of Rs 5 lakh to a private power company in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, resident of Khadak Road at Quarter Gate in Bhiwandi area, allegedly connected a cable directly to the power line, bypassing the electricity meter over one year till May 30, 2025, he said.

During an inspection of the premises, the power company personnel detected the theft.

Following their complaint, an FIR was registered against the man under the Electricity Act, the official said.