Case against man for sharing objectionable pic of dog on social media' on Janmashtami

Indore, Aug 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man in Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by sharing an objectionable picture of a dog on social media on Janmashtami, an official said on Monday.

According to a complaint received by the police, on the day of Janmashtami, a person named Krishnakant Menaria shared a picture on the status of his social media account in which "a dog was shown in the form of Lord Krishna," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Menaria under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The matter was being investigated, he added. PTI HWP MAS GK