Case against man for threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kolhapur police have registered a case against a man for allegedly threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant and making derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj, officials said on Wednesday.

Sawant, who resides in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city, got a call in the early hours of Tuesday wherein the caller identified himself as 'Prashant Koratkar' and threatened to kill him for allegedly trying to spread hatred against the Brahmin community, an official said.

The caller also made derogatory remarks against Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, he said.

The police were verifying the caller's identity.

Sawant shared the audio clip of the call on his social media account and also approached the Juna Rajwada police in Kolhapur to lodge a complaint against the caller, the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against the person under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 196, 197 (both related to promoting enmity or disharmony between different groups), 299 (outraging religious feelings), 151 (protecting autonomy and authority of high-ranking officials) and 352 (provocation, insult), he said.

The Kolhapur police have also sought technical assistance of the cyber cell for the probe into the case, the official said. PTI DC GK