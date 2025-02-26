Case against man for threatening Kolhapur-based historian; cops in Nagpur in search of accused

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kolhapur police have registered a case against a man for allegedly threatening historian Indrajeet Sawant and making derogatory comments against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj, officials said on Wednesday.

Sawant, who resides in Kolhapur city, got a call in the early hours of Tuesday wherein the caller identified himself as 'Prashant Koratkar' and threatened to kill him for allegedly trying to spread hatred against the Brahmin community, an official said.

The caller also made derogatory remarks against Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj, he said.

Sawant shared the audio clip of the call on his social media account and also approached the Juna Rajwada police in Kolhapur to lodge a complaint against the caller, the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against the person under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 196, 197 (both related to promoting enmity or disharmony between different groups), 299 (outraging religious feelings), 151 (protecting autonomy and authority of high-ranking officials) and 352 (provocation, insult), he said.

The Kolhapur police have also sought technical assistance of the cyber cell for the probe into the case, the official said.

Meanwhile, two Kolhapur police teams have arrived in Nagpur to detain Koratkar, a resident of the eastern Maharashtra city. The teams, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a Sub-Inspector, left Kolhapur on Wednesday morning and arrived in Nagpur in the night, officials of Nagpur city police said.

Koratkar, on learning about the case against him in Kolhapur, went into hiding and his whereabouts were not known, said the Nagpur police officials.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of citizens gathered in front of Koratkar's residence in Besa and shouted slogans against him.

To maintain law and order, armed police personnel have been stationed outside Koratkar's residence to prevent any untoward incident, they added. PTI DC COR GK RSY