Case against man in MP for 'objectionable' social media post against Scindia, BJP MLA

Shivpuri (MP), Feb 28 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly issuing an objectionable post on social media against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Prashant Sharma said the first information report (FIR) was filed on Tuesday at Bamor Kala police station against one Sunil, a resident of Orchha in Niwari district, based on a complaint.

As per the complaint, the accused issued an objectionable post on Facebook, in which he dared Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi to visit Pichhore (in Madhya Pradesh) together, he said.

"A case was registered against Sunil under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene acts) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and further legal steps are being taken," Sharma said.

The police official said that the accused is yet to be arrested.

Lodhi represents Pichhore assembly segment in Shivpuri district. PTI COR ADU NP