Case against man in Navi Mumbai for duping private firm of Rs 50 lakh

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 45-year-old employee of a private company engaged in selling mobile phones for allegedly duping it of Rs 50.01 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused took orders from various customers in Nerul and Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai for supply of 206 mobile phones.

But, he allegedly sold the mobile phones directly in the market and kept the amount received with himself instead of depositing it with the company, the official from APMC police station said, adding the accused committed the fraud between August and December 2023.

A case on charges of criminal breach of trust was registered against the accused on Wednesday and a probe was on into it, he said. PTI COR GK