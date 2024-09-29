Case against MLA Anvar for illegal phone tapping

Kottayam, Sep 29 (PTI) A case has been registered against Left-backed MLA P V Anvar, who raised serious charges against certain IPS officers and the CMO in Kerala, for allegedly illegally tapping phone calls of senior officials of the state.

The case against the Nilambur MLA was registered on Saturday at the Karukachal police station here after a complaint by a social activist Thomas K Peeliyanikkal.

The case was registered under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with the act of provoking others with the intent to incite a riot.

The FIR stated that Anvar illegally hacking into the telecommunication system and tapping phones of senior officials in the state, jeopardising the public safety and spreading misinformation through media.

It further said that the action was intended to provoke and create hatred among the public.

Anvar, who had recently raised various allegations against ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar and certain other police officials, had also released a purported phone call between him and Pathanamthitta SP, Sujith Das.

Later, Das was suspended from the service for his purported conversation with Anvar, allegedly revealing internal issues in the police.

Anvar has been targeting the police department over its alleged inaction against Das regarding his alleged involvement in illegal activities during his tenure as Superintendent of Police in Malappuram district. PTI RRT RRT ROH