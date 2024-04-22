Case against Nagpur Cong worker for making video while voting, uploading it on social media

Nagpur, Apr 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a Congress worker for allegedly making a video from his mobile phone while casting his vote in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and uploading it on a social media platform, an official said on Monday.

Voters are not allowed to use mobile phones inside a polling station.

The accused, Sonam Rajesh Shravankar (23), was present as the Congress' election representative at a voting centre in Mauda tehsil of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday, the official from Mauda police station said.

At around 5 pm on Friday, he went to cast his vote through the electronic voting machine (EVM) and allegedly made a video of the same, he said.

This came to light when he later uploaded the video on a social media platform, the official said.

Following a complaint by the polling station in-charge, the Mauda police on Sunday registered a case against Shravankar under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, he said. PTI COR GK