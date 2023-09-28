Case against Navi Mumbai doctor for abusing businessman

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a doctor in Navi Mumbai for allegedly abusing a businessman after the latter sought payment for the installation of CCTVs done by him at the doctor's hospital, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Wednesday when the 35-year-old victim went to the private hospital in Koparkhairne area of Navi Mumbai to collect the payment, he said.

The doctor allegedly refused to pay the bill for the work done and also abused the victim, the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered against the doctor under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said, adding a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK