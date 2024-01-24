Case against Navi Mumbai hotel chef for molesting woman colleague

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 36-year-old chef working at a hotel in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on charges of molesting and stalking a woman colleague, an official said.

The 26-year-old victim joined the hotel located in Turbhe area as a pasty supervisor four months back.

The accused, who worked as a junior chef at the hotel, tried to get close to her, claiming he was having a dispute with his wife, and allegedly touched the victim inappropriately, the official said on Tuesday quoting her complaint.

The victim approached the local unit of a political party and later filed a complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, the Turbhe police on Tuesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK