Case against Patwari kin, Cong district chief fake and due to political malice: Digvijaya

Indore, May 30 (PTI) The police case filed against the kin of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari as well as a district president of the party is fake and due to political malice, alleged their colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday.

On the complaint of one Narendra Mehta, a case has been registered at Tejaji Nagar police station against Bharat Patwari and Nana Patwari, who are brothers of Jitu Patwari, and district unit chief Sadashiv Yadav in connection with an alleged fraud related to a 6.50-acre plot here, an official said.

Congress workers led by Singh gathered at the police commissionerate and submitted a memorandum in protest against the registration of the case. The memorandum claimed the land in question belongs to the government and that the complainant is not its owner.

"A trust of the Yadav community has decided to build a Krishna temple and a cowshed on this land. Jitu Patwari's two brothers have nothing to do with this land. Since Patwari is strongly exposing the misdeeds of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a false case has been registered against his brothers with political malice," Singh told reporters.

He added that the Congress will hold an agitation if the police does not withdraw this case in 15 days.